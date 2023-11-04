SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 203,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 112,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $33.78. 2,053,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,093. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.