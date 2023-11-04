SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,766 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. KWB Wealth lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after buying an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,387,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

