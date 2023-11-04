SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,087,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,384 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 9.7% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.55% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $90,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $44.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

