SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Boosted by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $72.56. 265,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,668. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

