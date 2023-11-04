SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,310,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $115.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
