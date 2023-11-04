SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,804.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 582,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,113 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,310,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $115.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.