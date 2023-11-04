SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Shares Sold by Kades & Cheifetz LLC

Kades & Cheifetz LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF comprises about 2.3% of Kades & Cheifetz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kades & Cheifetz LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 163.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.66. 16,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,850. The company has a market capitalization of $493.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.28.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

