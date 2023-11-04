SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $452.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

