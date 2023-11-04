Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £115 ($139.94) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,821.25 ($70.84).
View Our Latest Analysis on SXS
Spectris Price Performance
About Spectris
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spectris
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.