Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a £115 ($139.94) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spectris presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,821.25 ($70.84).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,227 ($39.27) on Tuesday. Spectris has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,901 ($35.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,883.85 ($47.26). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,238.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,474.47. The company has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,501.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

