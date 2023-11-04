Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SRC opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $44.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.6696 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,512,000 after buying an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,274,000 after buying an additional 26,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,480,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,073,000 after buying an additional 18,305 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,027,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 42,460 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

