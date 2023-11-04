Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPRB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Analysts expect that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Spruce Biosciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 277,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 78,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 157,290 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

