STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $42.00.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAG

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.5 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,290.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.