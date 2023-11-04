STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33. STAG Industrial has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $38.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.12%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,150 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $114,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,290.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

