Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.83

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 302352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on STGW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stephens cut shares of Stagwell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

Stagwell Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stagwell

In other Stagwell news, President Jay Leveton acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 491,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STGW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stagwell by 22.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in Stagwell by 74.0% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $399,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 87,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stagwell by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

