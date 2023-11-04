Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.87, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is -830.75%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

