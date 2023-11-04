Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $99.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

