Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.65 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $117.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

