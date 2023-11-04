Startek (NYSE:SRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barrington Research cut Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Startek had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Startek will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Startek by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Startek by 36.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Startek by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Startek during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Startek by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

