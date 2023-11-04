State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $75.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut State Street from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $797,907.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at $9,799,234.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in State Street by 68.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of State Street by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,678,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,845,000 after purchasing an additional 139,556 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. State Street has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

