Stephens Trims Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Target Price to $80.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stephens from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $397,373,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5,475.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

