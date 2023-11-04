Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SRCL

Stericycle Stock Performance

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $56.12.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.