STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 162,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of STERIS by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

STERIS Stock Up 2.1 %

STERIS stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $160.15 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.49%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

