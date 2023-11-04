Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Price Target to C$0.60

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

TSE USA opened at C$0.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$77.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.78 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

