StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.87. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
