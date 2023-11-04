StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 million, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.87. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

