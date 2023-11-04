StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.60.

CLSD opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,217.30% and a negative return on equity of 533.87%. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 64,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,436.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 435,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

