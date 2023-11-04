StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 63.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.