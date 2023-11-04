StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

