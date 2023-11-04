StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Trading Up 24.1 %
NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.84. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Organovo Company Profile
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Organovo
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.