StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Up 24.1 %

NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.84. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 97.16%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Organovo will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

