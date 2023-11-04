StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ PROV opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROV. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

