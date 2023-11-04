StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RGLS opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

