StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGLS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance
Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 51.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Regulus Therapeutics
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.