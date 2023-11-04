StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of SSY stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. SunLink Health Systems has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter.
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
