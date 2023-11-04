StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $4.92.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Universal Security Instruments worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

