StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Vista Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VGZ

Vista Gold Price Performance

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.49. Vista Gold has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.51.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 106,874 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.45% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.