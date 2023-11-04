StockNews.com Downgrades FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group raised FB Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded FB Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James started coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FB Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FB Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of FB Financial stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,869,341 shares in the company, valued at $352,818,808.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $199,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,869,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,818,808.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,875,841 shares in the company, valued at $332,474,459.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $596,518. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 570.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

