StockNews.com Downgrades Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

HTBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered Heritage Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Shares of HTBK opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $536.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 66.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,772 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 16.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

