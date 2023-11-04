StockNews.com Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.81.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

