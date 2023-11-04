StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.