StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.49.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
