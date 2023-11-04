StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $116.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.92.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

