StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
