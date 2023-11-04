StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Lipocine will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

