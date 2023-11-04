StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Power REIT stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. Power REIT has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Power REIT by 313.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Power REIT by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.