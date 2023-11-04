StockNews.com Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BFAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

BFAM opened at $86.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.71. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.65 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,200 shares of company stock worth $1,636,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

