Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RUN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sunrun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $27,815.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,405,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $36,589,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

