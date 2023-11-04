Susquehanna Cuts BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $145.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BILL in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.91.

BILL stock opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. BILL has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $139.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $295.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 39,235 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total value of $4,587,356.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,414 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,324.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BILL by 64.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of BILL by 173.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of BILL by 227.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

