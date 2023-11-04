Susquehanna Cuts JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $4.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on JBLU. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered JetBlue Airways from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.47.

JBLU opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

