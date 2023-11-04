Susquehanna Raises XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $92.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of XPO from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.57.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.13. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. XPO had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 33.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

