Susquehanna Trims DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Target Price to $37.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Argus boosted their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.21.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Up 16.5 %

DKNG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,444 shares of company stock worth $15,895,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $215,687,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 299.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after buying an additional 2,259,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after buying an additional 2,121,342 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.