Susquehanna Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $4.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ULCC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Shares of ULCC opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $14.34.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $330,025.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 89.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

