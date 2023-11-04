Susquehanna Trims Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Target Price to $75.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSCC. TD Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.32.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 37,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $3,483,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $69,455,793.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,238 shares of company stock worth $11,612,397 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

