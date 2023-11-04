Susquehanna Trims Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Target Price to $120.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.43.

RCL opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $47.91 and a 1 year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,672 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 496.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

