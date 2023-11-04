Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 11.6 %

Shares of SNCR opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,913,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 624,627 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 56.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 627,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 225,396 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

