Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 11.6 %
Shares of SNCR opened at $0.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.17.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.86 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 13.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
