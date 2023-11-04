T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $181.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TMUS

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,453 shares of company stock worth $6,696,031 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,733,273 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,435,452,000 after purchasing an additional 874,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $147.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $153.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.